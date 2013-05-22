FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says EU seeks automatic tax data sharing
May 22, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 4 years

France's Hollande says EU seeks automatic tax data sharing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 22 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that European countries would start working in June on an automatic exchange of tax information, in a bid to recoup some of the billions of euros lost in tax evasion each year.

Hollande told a news conference following a four-hour summit of European leaders that the bloc also intended to clamp down on international companies who use legal loopholes to avoid taxes.

“We cannot accept that a certain number of companies can put themselves in situations where they escape paying taxes in ways that are legal today. We must coordinate at a European level, harmonise our rules and come up with strategies to stop this,” he said.

