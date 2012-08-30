EU leaders to meet on long-term budget in second half of Nov

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will hold an extra summit in the second half of November to discuss the EU’s next long-term budget, EU officials said on Thursday.

EU leaders will also meet earlier, on Oct 18-19 in Brussels, but the October summit is likely to be dominated by discussions of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, officials said.

“There is still no precise date, but the plan is for the extra summit to be held in the second half of November,” one EU official said.

“The idea is to have a summit focused on the multi-annual financial framework,” the official said, referring to the long-term budget.