FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU growth summit to be held in Milan on Oct. 8 - EU spokeswoman
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

EU growth summit to be held in Milan on Oct. 8 - EU spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A meeting of European Union leaders to discuss growth and jobs will be held next month in Milan, an EU spokeswoman said on Thursday, hours after the same spokeswoman said it had been cancelled.

“Correction: EU summit is reconfirmed for 8 October in Milan,” spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen said on Twitter. On Wednesday the French government said the meeting had been postponed.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, whose country holds the six-month rotating presidency of the EU, announced the emergency summit on growth and jobs at the end of August. At the time, European leaders said they welcomed the meeting. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.