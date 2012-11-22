FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxembourg's Yves Mersch appointed to ECB Executive Board
November 22, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

Luxembourg's Yves Mersch appointed to ECB Executive Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s Yves Mersch won a position on the European Central Bank’s Executive Board on Friday after months of dispute with European Parliament legislators who objected to his appointment because of a lack of women in the bank’s senior ranks.

European leaders meeting in Brussels approved the appointment of Mersch, who is currently the governor of Luxembourg’s central bank. Mersch will join the board on Dec. 15 for an eight-year term, the European Council said in a statement. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and John O‘Donnell)

