UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
WARSAW, March 9 The decision by European Union leaders to reappoint Donald Tusk to chair their summits shows the bloc is dominated by Germany, Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Thursday.
Warsaw's conservative government strongly opposed the reappointment of Tusk, a former prime minister who is closely tied with the centrist opposition in Poland.
Kaczynski also said EU leaders had broken rules on how top officials are chosen in the bloc when tapping Tusk for his second, 30-month term as President of the EU Council.
"The rule that high-ranking officials should have the backing of their country was broken," he told reporters.
But, he said, any talk of Poland wanting to leave the EU was "nonsense". (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Marcin Goettig and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a physician and conservative health policy expert, to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a White House official confirmed on Friday.
ROME, March 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Scientists said on Friday they had developed a new method to neutralise a dangerous fungal toxin affecting crops that can lead to cancer, childhood stunting and other health threats.