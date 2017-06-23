BRUSSELS, June 23 Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban said after two days of talks with his European
Union peers he expected Berlin and Paris to push for broad
reforms in the bloc once a German election due in September is
out of the way.
"The French president has made it clear he wants to increase
the efficiency of the EU and he is determined to do that," Orban
told a news conference translated into English.
"The other factor is the German elections but I think after
September it is very probable that we are going to put a lot of
effort and planning into a new European reform era. We will have
lots of debates and we need to prepare."
(Reporting bu Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Jan Strupczewski)