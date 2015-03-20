EU leaders: cheap oil, euro, low rates are ideal reform setting

BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday that record low borrowing costs, cheap oil and a weak euro created a unique opportunity to implement structural reforms to boost economic growth and prevent a slide into another recession.

“We noted with satisfaction that recovery is on its way. This recovery is mainly of a cyclical nature and we would like to structuralise it,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a news conference after an EU leaders’ meeting.

“If we would not use this period to undertake structural reforms it could easily be that we would be back in a situation which would be less positive,” he said.

The single currency area emerged from a two-year recession last year, but economic growth is still weak.

Juncker noted that European Central Bank interest rates were at almost zero, government borrowing costs in many countries at record lows, the euro currency depreciated against the dollar by almost a third and oil prices halved.

ECB President Mario Draghi urged EU leaders not to waste such an opportunity, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Mario Draghi made it very clear that with low interest rates, the fall in the oil price and the European Central Bank’s policy, member states now have more of an obligation to carry out structural reforms,” Merkel said.

Most EU countries are facing a need to carry out major reforms of their labour markets, pensions and product or service markets to shore up public finances and make them more competitive globally.

But many governments are reluctant to start such reforms because they fear it would make them unpopular with voters.

“We should make good use of this period of economic calm to launch structural reforms which in the medium term will lead to a higher growth potential of the European economy,” Juncker summed up the deliberations of the EU summit. (Additional reporting by Stephen Brown in Berlin; Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)