October 18, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Dutch PM: have lots of questions about euro zone budget idea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - EU leaders meet on Thursday at a summit where they will try to bridge deep differences over plans for a banking union.

It will be the fourth time EU leaders have met this year and the 22nd summit held since the crisis erupted in Greece in late 2009.

Diplomats expect no breakthroughs at the two-day gathering, with the agenda focused instead on longer-term efforts to retool the region’s banks and economies.

For highlights of comments by EU leaders and officials ahead of Thursday’s talks click on (Brussels newsroom)

