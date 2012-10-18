EU leaders agree to finish legal work on euro zone supervision this year

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters)- - European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to complete the legal work on setting up a single bank supervisor for financial institutions in the euro zone by the end of the year and that the implementation of the plan would be gradual over 2013.

EU diplomats, reading from the text of draft conclusions of the summit in Brussels, said the leaders agreed on “the objective of completing of the legal frame work by the end of the year” with implementation “in the course of 2013”.

The timing when the European Central Bank will effectively become the supervisor for euro zone banks is important because it would open the way for the euro zone’s bailout fund European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to directly recapitalise troubled banks, without the involvement of governments.

This would help break the negative loop of indebted sovereigns borrowing more to recapitalise their banks, which need recapitalisation partly because they hold bonds of the sovereign that lose in value because of the sovereigns growing indebtedness.

The main beneficiaries of direct recapitalisation are likely to be Spain and possibly Ireland.