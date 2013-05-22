Austria's Faymann says ready to exchange bank data by year end

BRUSSELS, May 22 (Reuters) - Austria is ready to agree to an automatic exchange of bank account information by the end of this year, Austria’s chancellor said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of EU leaders to discuss the issue of cooperation on tax and fighting fraud.

Most developed countries share information on taxpayers and depositors “on demand”. But since this requires the authorities in the requesting jurisdiction to suspect wrongdoing, it only has limited impact in uncovering unlawful behaviour.

“It’s a bad day for tax cheats. We will act jointly and I believe we will manage the exchange of data by the end of the year,” Werner Faymann told reporters on arrival at the summit venue.

Nearly all EU members already have an exchange of information about which bank account holders receive what interest payments - an agreement known as the Savings Directive. But Luxembourg and Austria have not wanted to reveal names of account holders to other countries and instead get banks to withhold tax.

“The wording we have now is good,” Faymann said, referring to the terms of an EU agreement on bank information exchange to be discussed at the meeting. “I can agree with that and it’s an important step for Europe.”

Luxembourg, whose banking system holds deposits many times the size of its economy, has also said it will exchange information from 2015.

Automatic exchange of information allows tax authorities to more easily spot tax evasion or illicit money flows. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell and Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield and Keiron Henderson)