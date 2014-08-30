Poland's Tusk-Possible to combine fiscal discipline, growth

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, chosen by European Union leaders to chair their summits, said on Saturday that it was possible to combine fiscal discipline and economic growth in Europe.

He also pledged to address the concerns of Britain, where Prime Minister David Cameron has promised a referendum on continued EU membership by 2017.

“My experience as prime minister points to the fact that fiscal discipline on one side and economic growth on the other, combining these two challenges is possible,” Tusk told a news conference in Brussels.

He said the EU and he personally would take on the concerns voiced by Britain about the EU. “No reasonable person can imagine the EU without the UK,” he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)