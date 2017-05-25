FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 3 months ago

Jaguar Land Rover says Slovakia's state aid does not break EU rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest carmarker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Thursday that Slovakia's offer of state aid to secure the construction of a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) plant falls within EU guidelines after officials launched a probe.

EU state aid regulators opened an investigation on Wednesday into Slovakia's plan to grant 125 million euros ($140 million) to Tata Motors' luxury British arm JLR, saying they had concerns about the legality of the measure.

"Slovakia's offer of State aid is in line with the Commission's regional aid guidelines," the automaker said in a statement.

"Slovakia’s offer of support was a necessary component in Jaguar Land Rovers decision to select Europe rather than Mexico for this investment." ($1 = 0.7723 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)

