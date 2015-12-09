FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says financial transaction tax should raise up to 15 bln eur
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 9, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

France says financial transaction tax should raise up to 15 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The 10 euro zone countries planning to apply a tax on financial transactions should seek to raise 10 billion-15 billion euros ($11 billion-16.5 billion) with the levy, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday.

Talks between the countries have been dragging on since 2011 as they have struggled to agree on tax rates and what securities would be covered.

The countries - Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain - had hoped to reach a deal this month but agreed on Monday to give themselves until the middle of next year to work out the remaining sticking points.

“France wants a target to be set with the 10 countries in question (to raise) at least 10 to 15 billion euros,” Sapin told lawmakers at the lower house of parliament.

“We want this 10 to 15 billion to go to developing countries, in particular to fight the effects of climate warming,” Sapin said.

$1 = 0.9103 euros Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou, Writing by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.