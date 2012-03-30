FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany proposes stamp-duty style tax for EU
March 30, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 6 years

Germany proposes stamp-duty style tax for EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany has proposed initially limiting any tax on financial transactions in the European Union to listed company shares, according to a document circulated at a meeting of EU finance ministers and seen by Reuters.

The document describes a two-stage approach of advancing towards a “comprehensive financial transaction tax”, with the first being “guided by the overall approach of the British stamp duty reserve tax and the French tax on financial transactions”.

“This would entail a tax payable on all transactions involving shares of corporations listed on a stock exchange, with the tax levied according to the place where the corporation has its registered office,” the document said.

The document, which will be the basis of talks on the issue on Friday, said that negotiations on a broader tax that also covers bonds and derivatives should follow that initial step.

