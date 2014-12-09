FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eleven euro zone countries want financial tax deal in early 2015 -France
December 9, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Eleven euro zone countries want financial tax deal in early 2015 -France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Eleven euro zone countries will try for a preliminary deal on a financial transactions tax (FTT) in early 2015, France’s finance minister said on Tuesday after the group missed their year-end deadline for an accord.

“We remain collectively committed to working hard to find concrete solutions for a first step towards an FTT, even if it will probably not be by the end of this year, but at the beginning of next year,” Michel Sapin told his peers during a meeting in Brussels that was broadcast to reporters. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

