FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Prosecutor seeks to strengthen sentences in Luxembourg leaks case
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:37 AM / a year ago

Prosecutor seeks to strengthen sentences in Luxembourg leaks case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Luxembourg's prosecutor said on Tuesday it would launch an appeal to strengthen sentences given to two former employees of accounting firm PwC for leaking of data about the country's tax deals with large corporations.

The appeal would also challenge the acquittal of a TV journalist, who made one of the first reports about the tax-saving arrangements between Luxembourg and international corporations, the prosecutor's spokeswoman said.

The data was also used in the high-profile 'LuxLeaks' revelations by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in November 2014.

Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet, both French, received suspended sentences of 12 and nine months respectively in June for releasing documents that showed how large corporations secured deals from Luxembourg to slash their tax bills.

They and French TV journalist Edouard Perrin had faced a range of charges ranging from violating secrecy laws to theft and IT fraud.

"The prosecutor has decided to appeal the verdict," a spokeswoman for the Luxembourg judiciary said. The case would be resumed as soon as possible, she added.

The case, which received much media attention outside the Grand Duchy, was seen as a balancing act for the judge between upholding Luxembourg's strict secrecy laws and protecting whistleblowers. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Additional reporting by Francois Aulner; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.