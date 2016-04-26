UPDATE 1-LuxLeaks defendant accessed data via security glitch, court told

(Adds French finance minister’s support for defendant)

LUXEMBOURG, April 26 (Reuters) - A man accused of leaking information exposing Luxembourg’s tax deals with multinational companies only had access to the confidential documents because of a security glitch, a court heard on the opening day of the “LuxLeaks” trial on Tuesday.

Antoine Deltour, 30, a French citizen and former employee of accounting firm PwC, is accused of passing data on PwC clients to journalist Edouard Perrin for a French television broadcast made in 2012.

Prosecutors say this data, as well as material allegedly supplied by a second former PwC employee, Raphael Halet, was later used in the ‘LuxLeaks’ revelations of November 2014 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The charges against the three Frenchmen range from violating secrecy laws to theft and IT fraud.

The consortium’s LuxLeaks reports prompted accusations that Luxembourg had conspired with multinational companies to form tax arrangements that deprived other European Union states of revenue.

The Grand Duchy says other countries have similar arrangements, and has offered to share details of the tax deals with other states.

During Tuesday’s hearing, a PwC expert said Deltour copied 45,000 pages of documents that he was able to access because of a glitch in the company’s servers, which had since been fixed.

Deltour’s lawyer said his client did not set out to find the documents, but only came across them by chance.

“He found them while looking for training documents,” the lawyer, Philippe Penning, told reporters.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, who recently tabled legislation offering more legal protection to whistleblowers, expressed France’s solidarity with Deltour and asked its embassy in Luxembourg to help him in any way possible.

“It’s thanks to him that we’re able to lift the shroud that kept European countries from knowing the exact tax situation of a certain number of big companies in Luxembourg,” Sapin told French lawmakers.

The trial, criticised by some as aiming to gag whistleblowers and journalists seeking to uncover corporate tax avoidance, attracted dozens of protesters singing and chanting outside the courthouse.

A smiling Deltour, who faces up to five years in prison and fines of 1.25 million euros ($1.42 million), waved to supporters and journalists as he arrived.

“The message is to say, today citizens want more fiscal justice,” said Frenchman Francois Thierry, wearing an “I support you Antoine” T-shirt. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Michele Sinner and Miranda Alexander-Webber in Luxembourg, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Mark Trevelyan)