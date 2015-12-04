FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxembourg says to appeal against EU tax ruling on Fiat
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 4, 2015 / 1:27 PM / in 2 years

Luxembourg says to appeal against EU tax ruling on Fiat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Luxembourg government said on Friday that it would appeal against the European Commission’s decision ordering it to recover 20-30 million euros ($22-33 million) of back taxes from Fiat Chrysler.

The Commission ruled in October that Fiat had benefited from illegal tax deals with the Luxembourg authorities, as well as Starbucks Corp with the Dutch. On Thursday, it also launched an investigation into tax deals between McDonald’s and Luxembourg.

The government said in a statement that it wanted legal clarity on the matter, adding that the vast majority of EU member states provided rulings for tax payers.

“In its decision, the Commission has used unprecedented criteria in establishing the alleged state aid, thus putting into jeopardy the principle of legal certainty,” Luxembourg said, questioning whether Fiat had received a selective advantage.

“Luxembourg is strongly committed to tax transparency and the fight against harmful tax avoidance,” it added. ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.