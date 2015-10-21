FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Vestager to hold press briefing on Wednesday
October 21, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Vestager to hold press briefing on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 - European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 1100 CET (0900 GMT) on some competition cases, the European Commission said without providing further details.

Vestager is expected to announce that U.S. coffee chain Starbucks’ tax deal with the Dutch authorities and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ arrangement with Luxembourg infringe EU state aid rules, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

