FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU telecoms firms acted transparently-Telecom Italia
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 14, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

EU telecoms firms acted transparently-Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 14 (Reuters) - European telecom companies have acted transparently and always informed the European Union, the head of Telecom Italia said on Wednesday after the EU competition authority requested information from five telecom operators for possible collusion.

The European watchdog has sent a questionnaire, which represents an information-gathering process and is not an official probe, to Vodafone, France Telecom, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, and Telefonica, as well as to the telecom operators’ trade group the GSMA.

The watchdog wants to see if a series of meetings the companies held since 2010 on strategy and technical co-operation constituted collusion.

“Actions of the five telecoms have always followed criteria of transparency ... European authorities have always been informed of the companies’ activities,” Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said on the sidelines of an event when asked about the EU move.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.