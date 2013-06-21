FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU blocks German plan for higher fixed phone rates
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 21, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

EU blocks German plan for higher fixed phone rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission blocked plans by Germany on Friday to raise the fees alternative telecommunications operators charge each other to connect fixed-line phone calls.

The German telecoms regulator (BNetzA) proposed raising these call termination fees to three times the average rates in many parts of Europe to compensate for steadily declining revenues in the sector. There are over 50 alternative operators in Germany.

But the Commission, which opposed similar fee proposals for Deutsche Telekom early this year, is seeking to harmonise such rates across Europe.

“It is important for building up a real single market that both operators and consumers face termination rates in Germany that are in line with those in other EU Member States,” the EU Commissioner for telecoms Neelie Kroes said on Friday.

The commission did not name any alternative operators in its decision but there are over 50 in the German market including EWE Tel GmbH and 1&1 Internet AG.

The German regulator had said it planned to raise rates to 0.0036 euros per minute at peak times and 0.0025 euros per minute at off-peak times.

These figures are the same as the rates BNetzA proposed for Deutsche Telekom. Operators following the Commission’s stance charge on average 0.001 euros per minute.

The German regulator and the EU will now negotiate for a three-month period to seek a compromise, the Commission said. In the meantime implementation of the proposed rates is suspended. (Reporting By Claire Davenport; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.