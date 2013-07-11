FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust regulators raid telecoms providers
July 11, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

EU antitrust regulators raid telecoms providers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have raided a number of telecoms companies in several EU countries on suspicion that they may have abused their dominant market position, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The EU competition authority said the raids, which took place on July 9, involved companies which provided internet connectivity.

“The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit the abuse of a dominant market position,” the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O‘Donnell)

