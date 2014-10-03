FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust regulators scrap D. Telekom, Orange, Telefonica probe
#Market News
October 3, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

EU antitrust regulators scrap D. Telekom, Orange, Telefonica probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators closed on Friday an investigation into Deutsche Telekom, Orange SA and Telefonica, saying they had found no evidence the telecoms providers shut out rivals in the Internet contents market.

The European Commission raided the companies in July last year on concerns raised by U.S.-based Cogent Communications that the telecoms operators may have abused their market position in deals with Internet companies to deliver content to users.

The EU competition watchdog did not name the companies but the firms confirmed the dawn raids.

“The Commission found no evidence of behaviour aimed at foreclosing transit services from the market or at providing an unfair advantage to the telecoms operators’ own proprietary content services,” the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
