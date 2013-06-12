National telecom regulators hang up on EC's pricing call

* National telecoms regulators want more price flexibility

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s top telecoms regulator suffered a further setback to her efforts to shape a single European market on Wednesday after national regulators said they did not need her guidance on what prices operators should be allowed to charge for use of their copper wire networks.

As EC vice president for the digital agenda Neelie Kroes wants to create one market for telecoms services in the 27-country European Union as part of a strategy to boost the bloc’s investment in high speed networks.

In recent months she has come up with various proposals with this goal in mind, one being that customer rental prices for copper lines should be set at between 8 and 10 euros ($10.67-$13.34) a month.

As fees currently range between 5 euros and 12 euros this would mean price increases in Poland, Austria, the Netherlands and seven other countries but lower prices in Britain, Germany, Luxembourg, Finland and Ireland.

The hope was that former national monopolies such as Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, France Telecom and Telecom Italia would make more money from their existing copper networks which could then be ploughed back into developing high-speed broadband projects.

However, the proposal has now been rejected by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC), which consists of the 27 national regulators responsible for implementing the Commission’s decisions in their home markets.

The agency has told Kroes to scrap her price proposal, a BEREC document obtained by Reuters showed.

“BEREC would invite the (European) Commission to either remove all references to the 8-10 euro target band or at least clarify that this band is purely indicative by removing any requirements currently linked with it,” the paper said.

BEREC also urged the Commission not to prescribe a specific costing methodology, but to only identify the key principles of a costing model.

Kroes had initially proposed that the suggested access prices be made mandatory but changed her mind after opposition from BEREC.

Kroes’s spokesman, Ryan Heath, declined to comment. The Commission is expected to finalise a study on the impact of its pricing strategy on national markets next week before making a final decision.