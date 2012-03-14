FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators question five telecoms firms, no probe yet
March 14, 2012

EU regulators question five telecoms firms, no probe yet

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators said on Wednesday they had requested information from five European telecommunications firms about standardisation of future services, but said no formal investigation had been opened at this stage.

As well as requesting information from Deutsche Telekom , France Telecom, Telefonica, Vodafone, Telecom Italia, the regulator has also spoken to mobile operators’ group GSM.

“The requests for information relate to the manner in which standardisation for future services in the mobile communications area is taking place,” Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for competition matters at the European Commission said.

He said the European Union executive has not opened formal proceedings and that the request did not mean that it has competition concerns for now.

