EU proposes cap on cross-border phone calls in telecoms plan
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 11, 2013

EU proposes cap on cross-border phone calls in telecoms plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Union proposed on Wednesday a cap on cross-border phone calls and veto power over sales of mobile spectrum as part of a plan to harmonise the EU telecoms market and encourage investment in high-speed networks.

The proposal, which will need to be approved by the 28 EU countries and European lawmakers, comes as Europe falls behind Asia and Europe in broadband network infrastructure and telecoms companies struggle with declining revenues.

The proposal includes better coordination of the sale of mobile spectrum by EU countries and veto power by the Commission, as well as allowing telecoms operators to charge companies more for carrying traffic at higher speeds. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Claire Davenport; editing by John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
