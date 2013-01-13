FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to plot telecom reforms this year - FT
January 13, 2013

EU to plot telecom reforms this year - FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Union will set out reforms for a pan-European telecommunications market this year to support competition and investment in the sector, the bloc’s telecoms chief, Neelie Kroes, said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“We’re working on a range of measures to create common and stable conditions across the EU for telecoms competition, investment and growth, which should also make cross-border consolidation more attractive,” the European commissioner for digital agenda said in comments published on the paper’s website on Sunday.

Kroes said she was not seeking a single regulator, but greater cooperation between the European Commission and national regulators, as well as asset-sharing between companies to promote investment.

The comments followed a report in the Financial Times on Wednesday that EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia had met with the heads of Europe’s big telecoms groups to discuss a pan-European infrastructure network.

However, industry sources later played down the idea of a single network, saying the November meeting had focussed on whether the large number of operators could be consolidated through takeovers.

Executives from Deutsche Telekom, France Telecom , Telecom Italia, Telefonica, KPN and Belgacom attended the meeting with Almunia.

