September 29, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

EU concerned about Polish LTE auction from 2015, wants clarifications

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission is concerned about the way Poland assigned new, fast mobile internet spectrum and has sent a formal letter to Warsaw asking for clarifications, a spokeswoman of the EU executive arm said on Thursday.

Poland auctioned the 800 MHz mobile spectrum, called LTE, last year. Operator Sferia got spectrum outside the auction, which generated a complaint to the Commission from T-Mobile .

The Polish government received 9 billion zlotys ($2.34 billion) from the sale of LTE licences -- an amount that is crucial to meeting election promises of more spending by the new Polish government that took power in October last year.

"The Commission has decided today to send a letter of formal notice to Poland," a Commission spokeswoman said.

"The Commission has concerns that the assignment of the 800 MHz bank to mobile operator Sferia did not respect EU rules on spectrum management," she said.

"The Commission also has concerns that Poland's law on spectrum infringes EU telecoms law," she said. ($1 = 3.8392 zlotys) (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
