EU Commission to scrap daily limits on mobile telecoms roaming

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it would propose scrapping daily limits on mobile telecoms roaming following criticism of its initial idea to limit the amount of time consumers could use their phones abroad.

Andrus Ansip, European Commissioner for the digital single market, told a news conference that there would no longer be a formal limit.

"We will not put any limit in terms of days... but we decided to put clear safeguards in terms of residency," he said.

The Commission's initial proposal was to allow consumers to roam for up to 90 days per year and for a maximum of 30 consecutive days. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Marilyn Haigh; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)