FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU Commission to scrap daily limits on mobile telecoms roaming
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 21, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

EU Commission to scrap daily limits on mobile telecoms roaming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it would propose scrapping daily limits on mobile telecoms roaming following criticism of its initial idea to limit the amount of time consumers could use their phones abroad.

Andrus Ansip, European Commissioner for the digital single market, told a news conference that there would no longer be a formal limit.

"We will not put any limit in terms of days... but we decided to put clear safeguards in terms of residency," he said.

The Commission's initial proposal was to allow consumers to roam for up to 90 days per year and for a maximum of 30 consecutive days. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Marilyn Haigh; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.