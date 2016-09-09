FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission to withdraw and revise telecom roaming plans
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 9, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

EU Commission to withdraw and revise telecom roaming plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it was withdrawing and would revise its proposals designed to end mobile telecom roaming charges.

The Commission said in a brief online statement that President Jean-Claude Juncker had instructed staff to work on a new version of proposals originally published on Monday.

An EU official told Reuters the revision was prompted by initial feedback, particularly concerning “fair use” of roaming that would remove charges for up to 90 days per year and for a maximum of 30 consecutive days. (Writing by Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.