FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
EU states agree caps on wholesale roaming charges -sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 26, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 10 months ago

EU states agree caps on wholesale roaming charges -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - European Union member states on Wednesday reached a preliminary agreement on the charges mobile telecoms operators pay each other when their customers travel abroad, several sources said, paving the way for the abolition of retail roaming charges by summer next year.

Member states had been deadlocked on where to set the cap on wholesale roaming charges after June 2017, when EU citizens will be able to use their phones abroad while travelling in Europe at the same cost as home. This was because of fears operators would raise domestic prices to recover the lost revenue.

Under the agreement - which still needs to be confirmed by ministers in December and to be approved by the European Parliament - operators will be able to charge each other a maximum of 1 euro cent per megabyte initially, going down to 0.5 euro cent per megabyte from 2021, the sources said. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.