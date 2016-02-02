FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU executive wants to coordinate 700 MHz mobile spectrum in Europe
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 2, 2016 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

EU executive wants to coordinate 700 MHz mobile spectrum in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - European Union regulators are expected to propose a plan on Tuesday to coordinate use of the 700 MHz mobile spectrum as part of a strategy to meet growing demand for mobile Internet services and technologies across the bloc.

Currently the 28 countries in the European Union have different approaches to managing radio frequencies, creating discrepancies.

The 700 MHz band can penetrate buildings and walls easily and also cover larger geographic areas with less infrastructure compared to frequencies in higher bands.

“The proposal would help address different challenges, such as the growing demand for wireless broadband,” the European Commission said in a statement posted on its website. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Dominic Evans)

