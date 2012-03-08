EU's Almunia: Thomson Reuters probe at critical stage

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Union’s competition investigation into the codes Thomson Reuters Corp uses to identify financial securities has reached a critical stage after market testing of the company’s proposed solution proved unsuccessful, Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday.

“We have concerns that Thomson Reuters has potentially abused a dominant market position by restricting the usage of its identification codes, RICs (Reuters Instrument Codes), thereby limiting the ability of its customers to switch to competing data providers,” Almunia said in the text of a speech to a conference in Copenhagen.

The company could face a fine if it does not offer more concessions, after the test indicated rivals did not agree to proposals submitted in December last year.

Thomson Reuters proposed in December to allow customers to use its codes that identify securities, such as company stocks, for cross-referencing and for retrieving data from other data providers.

The licences would be available over the next five years and be valid for as long as the customers pay. The European Commission had sought feedback from third parties who had until Jan. 25 to comment.

“We have now reached a critical stage in this investigation. If no effective solution can be agreed upon, then we will have to draw the adequate conclusions,” Almunia said.

The Commission can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching EU rules.