FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomson Reuters offers extra EU antitrust concessions
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 5 years ago

Thomson Reuters offers extra EU antitrust concessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters has offered additional concessions to the European Commission to end an antitrust investigation related to codes for financial data, a Commission spokesman said on Friday.

“I can confirm we have received new proposals for commitments by Thomson Reuters,” said Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for competition issues at the Commission, the EU executive.

Thomson Reuters submitted some concessions in December last year. But in a market test conducted by the EU watchdog, competitors and trading firms then demanded more.

The Commission has charged Thomson Reuters with blocking competition in the market for financial data with its Reuters Instrument Codes’ system. This identifies stocks, bonds and other financial instruments on systems used by traders around the world.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.