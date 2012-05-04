Thomson Reuters offers extra EU antitrust concessions

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters has offered additional concessions to the European Commission to end an antitrust investigation related to codes for financial data, a Commission spokesman said on Friday.

“I can confirm we have received new proposals for commitments by Thomson Reuters,” said Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for competition issues at the Commission, the EU executive.

Thomson Reuters submitted some concessions in December last year. But in a market test conducted by the EU watchdog, competitors and trading firms then demanded more.

The Commission has charged Thomson Reuters with blocking competition in the market for financial data with its Reuters Instrument Codes’ system. This identifies stocks, bonds and other financial instruments on systems used by traders around the world.