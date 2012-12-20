FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators accept Thomson Reuters concessions, drop probe
December 20, 2012

EU regulators accept Thomson Reuters concessions, drop probe

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - European Union regulators dropped an antitrust investigation into Thomson Reuters on Thursday after the company made it easier for customers using its financial instrument codes to switch to competing services.

The European Commission said its ruling meant the news and information company would not be penalised and that there was no finding or admission of guilt in the settlement.

“The commitments offered by Thomson Reuters will enhance competition in this market. Financial institutions that use Reuters Instrument Codes will now be able to switch to alternative providers more easily,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

The Commission said Thomson Reuters offered to create a new licence which will allow customers to use the codes for data sourced from its rivals.

