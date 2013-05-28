China has pressured EU members over trade -EU trade spokesman

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - China has put pressure on a number of EU member states to vote against the imposition of punitive duties on imports of Chinese solar panels, a spokesman for the European trade commissioner said on Tuesday.

“We are aware of external pressures in respect of China in terms of a number of our member states,” said John Clancy, the spokesman of EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht.

A majority of EU governments have opposed a Commission plan to impose hefty duties on solar panel imports from China, according to a survey of member states Reuters carried out on Monday.