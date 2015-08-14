EU increases anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar glass imports

BRUSSELS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The European Union on Friday increased anti-dumping duties on imports from China of glass used in solar panels, saying products were still being sold at unfairly low prices that threaten European manufacturers.

The European Commission imposed duties ranging from 17.5 to 75.4 percent, according to a decision published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The Commission had in 2014 imposed anti-dumping duties of between 0.4 and 36.1 percent following a complaint from a group of producers called EU ProSun, whose members account for more than a quarter of the EU’s total production of solar glass.

The EU solar glass market is valued at less than 200 million euros ($223 million), a tiny fraction of the EU’s total imports from China worth 290 billion euros in 2012.

In November last year EU ProSun, led by EU sector leader GMB of Germany, asked the Commission to reopen the investigation, arguing significant imports of solar glass were still entering the EU from China and their prices had not increased.

During the investigation, the Commission sampled two Chinese exporters of solar glass, Flat Solar Glass Group Co Ltd and Xinyi PV Products Holdings.

It found export prices of Flat Solar Glass Group dropped 17.6 percent between December 2013 and November 2014, while prices fell by 30.4 percent for Xinyi Group during the same period. As a result the Commission concluded that the anti-dumping duties had to be increased since the Chinese exporters appeared to have absorbed the duties in their prices.

Other companies affected include Henan Ancai Hi-Tech Co Ltd , Novatech Glass Co Ltd and Shanghai Flat Glass Co Ltd. ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by David Holmes)