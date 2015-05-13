FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to impose duties on imports of electrical steel
May 13, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

EU to impose duties on imports of electrical steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 13 (Reuters) - The European Union will impose anti-dumping duties from Thursday on imports of a grade of electrical steel from China, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

The European Commission has set tariffs of between 21.6 percent for Russian imports and up to 35.9 percent for Japanese imports of grain-oriented flat-rolled electrical steel (GOES) following a complaint lodged in June 2014 by the European steel producers association, Eurofer.

Duties will also cover imports from China (28.7 percent), the United States (22 percent) and Korea (22.8 percent). (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

