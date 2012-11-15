FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU imposes duties on Chinese bone china and ceramics
November 15, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

EU imposes duties on Chinese bone china and ceramics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission imposed provisional duties on ceramic tableware and kitchenware imported from China on Thursday despite opposition from a majority of EU member states.

Fourteen of the EU’s 27 members voted against the planned measures at a meeting of trade specialists in October, a highly unusual move that left the Commission having to rethink its plans.

The Commission can impose provisional duties while an investigation continues. Under EU rules, it only consults member states, but is not bound by their vote.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Ethan Bilby; Editing by Jon Boyle

