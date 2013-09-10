FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says still pushes for quick transaction tax
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 4 years

Germany says still pushes for quick transaction tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Germany still favours the swift introduction of a financial transaction tax (FTT), the finance ministry said on Tuesday, after European Union lawyers concluded the plans by 11 member states were illegal.

“The German government advocates a swift introduction of the FTT for good reasons. We want to make the financial sector contribute adequately to the costs of the financial crisis,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Nothing has changed on that. The legal concerns must be cleared up and dispelled as quickly as possible.”

Earlier, Reuters reported on a 14-page legal opinion that will make it harder to introduce the measure, backed by Germany and others, to make banks pay governments about 35 billion euros a year after receiving taxpayer aid during the 2007-2009 crisis. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Annika Breidthardt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.