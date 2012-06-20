FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible EU transaction tax limited - paper
June 20, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

Possible EU transaction tax limited - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 20 (Reuters) - A possible European financial transaction tax would be limited in scope and could apply to buyers of stocks, similar to a British stamp duty, a Dutch paper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed diplomats.

European finance ministers will on Friday officially scrap a financial transaction tax, which would have applied to all financial transactions and to both buyers and sellers, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported.

Only weak variants of a transaction tax, including a stamp duty on stocks, were still under consideration, the paper said.

A stamp duty in Europe would apply to buyers of stocks, and be presented as a fist step to taxation of other financial transactions, the paper said.

Britain’s government remains opposed to a European-wide financial transaction tax and would block any move by the European Union to introduce such a levy, a Treasury spokesman said last week.

