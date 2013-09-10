FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU lawyers challenge legality of transaction tax
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2013 / 9:17 AM / in 4 years

EU lawyers challenge legality of transaction tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A plans to tax financial transactions in 11 European Union member states is not compatible with the bloc’s treaty and would likely distort competition, lawyers for member states said.

The legal services for EU member states said in their opinion dated Sept. 6 that the transaction tax plan “exceeds member states’ jurisdiction for taxation under the norms of international customary law”.

The plan is not compatible” with the EU treaty “as it infringes upon the taxing competences of non participating member states”, the document obtained by Reuters said.

A transaction tax only in some member states would also be “discriminatory and likely to lead to distortion of competition to the detriment of non participating member states”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.