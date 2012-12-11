FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust regulators to investigate Romania's Transelectrica
December 11, 2012 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Romania's Transelectrica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether Romanian power exchange operator OPCOM and its parent Transelectrica are blocking foreign traders from the Romanian wholesale electricity market.

By requiring traders in the spot market to hold a Romanian value-added tax registration and to be set up in Romania, OPCOM may be discriminating against foreign firms, the executive European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This business practice may increase the cost for foreign traders to do business on the power exchange and deter foreign traders from entering the Romanian electricity wholesale market, thereby reducing market liquidity and efficiency,” the EU executive said.

Transelectrica is a state-owned power grid operator.

The EU competition authority can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global revenues for breaching antitrust rules or force them to change their business practices. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

