EU Commission tells several truck makers they are under cartel investigation
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

EU Commission tells several truck makers they are under cartel investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission has told a number of heavy and medium duty truck producers that it suspects them of having participated in a cartel in breach of EU antitrust rules, the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The Commission did not name the companies involved.

“The Commission has concerns that certain heavy and medium duty truck producers may have agreed or coordinated their pricing behaviour in the European Economic Area (EEA),” it said.

If at the end of the investigation the Commission concludes that there is sufficient evidence of an infringement, the companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their global annual turnover. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
