November 29, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk: stemming migration crisis is main goal of Turkey summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said the main goal of the EU-Turkey summit on Sunday was to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.

“We have reached an agreement, which, I hope will be accepted by all parties today,” Tusk told journalists as he arrived for the talks.

He added that any deal with Turkey would not be enough to tackle Europe’s worst migration crisis since World War Two if the bloc does not firmly control its external borders. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Robin Emmott and Gabriela Baczynska)

