FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey offered EU to complete visa liberalisation in 2016 - PM
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 15, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey offered EU to complete visa liberalisation in 2016 - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey offered the European Union to seal a visa liberalisation agreement by the first half of 2016 instead of the originally planned 2017, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told TGRT TV in an interview, adding that negotiations on the issue were ongoing.

In December 2013, Turkey and the EU signed an agreement on a visa liberalisation dialogue in parallel with a readmission agreement that would result in illegal migrants who enter Europe via Turkey being returned to Turkey. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.