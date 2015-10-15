Turkey offered EU to complete visa liberalisation in 2016 - PM

ANKARA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey offered the European Union to seal a visa liberalisation agreement by the first half of 2016 instead of the originally planned 2017, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told TGRT TV in an interview, adding that negotiations on the issue were ongoing.

In December 2013, Turkey and the EU signed an agreement on a visa liberalisation dialogue in parallel with a readmission agreement that would result in illegal migrants who enter Europe via Turkey being returned to Turkey. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Alison Williams)