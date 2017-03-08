FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Polish government candidate for European Council head not invited to summit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 3:48 PM / 5 months ago

Polish government candidate for European Council head not invited to summit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The Polish government's candidate for president of the European Council, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, will not be invited to attend the EU summit on Thursday, the Maltese presidency of the European Union said on Wednesday.

The current president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, is running for a second term in office and has the support of nearly all European Union governments, except his home Poland, ruled by his political rivals.

Keen to block Tusk from being appointed for another 2-and-a-half year term as the chairman of EU summits, the Polish government proposed to replace Tusk with Saryusz-Wolski, a European Parliament member who has never held a top government job.

Warsaw insisted that Saryusz-Wolski be invited to the summit to present his programme to EU leaders.

"Our prime minister has informed the Polish government that Saryusz-Wolski will not be invited to the summit," a Maltese presidency spokesman said.

"The reason is that you need unanimity from all heads of state to invite somebody external," the spokesman said, adding some leaders opposed the idea. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.