FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU working on challenge against French taxi law after Uber complaint
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

EU working on challenge against French taxi law after Uber complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 19 (Reuters) - The European Union is working on a legal challenge against a French law on taxis and chauffeured cars, two people familiar with the matter said, following a complaint from smartphone ride-hailing app Uber .

The European Commission has concerns that provisions in France’s Thevenoud law break EU treaties, the people said, such as the requirement that chauffeured cars return to a base between fares and the restriction on their use of geolocation services to help would-be passengers find available cars.

The challenge - which would represent the first step of formal infringement proceedings - could come at the end of May although no decision has been taken yet, the people said. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.