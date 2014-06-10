FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU taps 10-year bond to raise 500 mln euros for Ukraine
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

EU taps 10-year bond to raise 500 mln euros for Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission raised 500 million euros ($680.75 million) to help Ukraine on Tuesday by tapping an existing 10-year bond.

Operating on behalf of the European Union, the Commission tapped a 2.6-billion-euro 10-year bond issued in April, raising the total value of the bond to 3.2 billion euros. An initial tap of 100 million euros was made in May.

The proceeds will be used to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, with the payment to be made on June 17.

The new tranche, which was sold via lead managers Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg and Societe Generale CIB, had an issue price of 102.976 and yields 1.545 percent. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.