February 24, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Gas flows via Ukraine to EU are expected to stay normal-EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gas flows to the European Union are normal and are not expected to be affected by the dispute between Russia and the Ukraine over unpaid gas bills, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Russia’s Gazprom said there were serious risks to gas transit via Ukraine after Kiev failed to make a pre-payment for supplies. Ukraine is the main transit route for flows of Russia gas to the European Union.

“At the moment, gas flows to the EU are normal and we expect that the gas transit to the EU will not be affected,” Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told reporters. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

